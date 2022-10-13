Google Chats gain API tags, user-defined emoticons, and security improvements

API tagging can be added to Google Chat to pull information from third-party apps into your Doc.

Both Google Meet and Google Chat will soon have their own APIs.

Data loss prevention stops sensitive information from getting out before someone clicks “send” on a message.

Google realised the significance of the workstation during the covid epidemic, and the company has been working to improve it ever since. Even at the Google Cloud Next event, people cheered for the company’s support of a hybrid workplace.

Now we have more information about how API tagging can be added to Google Chat to pull information from a third-party app into your Doc. Google’s workspace suite has a lot of competition from big video conferencing apps like Teams, Slack, and Zoom.

To keep up, the company has added Google chat features to compete with these apps. Aside from this, it also added several updates, such as the ability to thread messages.

The company has said that it will add custom emojis to Google Chat by the end of this year to make it more fun to use.

Google is also working on "broadcast-only" spaces that will make it easier for leaders to get the best sound quality without having to find settings every time to turn off everyone else's mic. Both Google Meet and Google Chat will soon have their own APIs, which will let users start a meeting in Meet and start a message in Chat.

Among the Workspace apps, Google Chat is unusual in that it includes new safeguards against loss of information. Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides all have this security feature.

Data loss prevention stops sensitive information from getting out by flagging possible leaks before someone clicks “send” on a message. The Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus accounts are getting this feature.

