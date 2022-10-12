Google introduce the first ‘cloud gaming laptops’ in world

Advertisement
  • Google has released three cloud gaming laptops.
  • The company worked with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to make them.
  • They’re meant for streaming games, not playing them locally.
Google introduced “the world’s first cloud gaming laptops” less than two weeks after announcing Stadia’s shutdown. It worked with Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo to make three Chromebooks that were geared toward gaming.

Within those limits, the three will do everything they can to appeal to gamers, like a ship with bigger screens (15–16 inches) and RGB keyboards.

Even though that doesn’t mean much in terms of performance—these are Chromebooks, and we’re talking about streaming games, not playing them locally—the three will do the best they can with what they have.

GameBench was used to test all three cloud gaming laptops for 1080p at 120 fps. Input latency should be under 85 ms. According to Google, that’s “console-class” latency.

But what’s most important is that they all come with three different streaming services already set up and ready to use: Amazon Luna, Geforce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This is a pretty funny and up-to-date way to say, Well, if you didn’t want to play Bear’s cloud gaming service, maybe you’ll play someone else’s.

The Lenovo model costs $599, the Acer model costs $650, and the price of the ASUS model isn’t known yet.

