Google is releasing public preview of updated Google Home app

It will have a tabbed layout and new floating bar to show media being played on a smart device.

The most recent events you’ve captured will always appear at the top of the screen.

This will keep people from getting angry or confused.

The introduction of the Google Home app was a boon to many, but over time, it improved and copied features from the popular Nest app. But this made it harder to understand and more crowded, which made many people angry when they tried to use it.

Since Google announced a makeover of Home and changes that will make it look less cluttered, this confusion should end soon. This is why the company wants people to try out the Public Preview Program.

Along with the new Nest doorbell and the long-rumored Nest Wifi Pro, the business has now introduced a wired version of the latter two products. The main goal of this redesign is to give users more control and make the site easier to use.

It was announced that in the next weeks, a public preview of the updated Google Home App would be made available.

It will have a tabbed layout with views for Favorites, Devices, Automations, Activity, and Settings.

The first tab is for people who have more than one device because they can choose which device to show there. This will keep people from getting angry or confused.

Aside from this, the app’s new floating bar at the bottom will prominently feature the media being played on the smart device present in the home. When a user taps the bar, it will open a playback menu with important functions like volume controls, etc.

In addition, the new Camera UI will allow you to navigate vertically between the events you’ve captured, with the most recent ones always appearing on top. The NEST camera would record things like a person, a package, a vehicle, an activity, or an animal.

