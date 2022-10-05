Google Japan introduced 165-centimeter-long, single-row Gboard Bar

The Gboard Bar is a 165-centimeter-long keyboard with a single row of keys.

Google claims that the keyboard is good for your health.

The keyboard data files are available on a GitHub page set up by Google Japan so that anyone can build the keyboard.

Advertisement

The Gboard Bar, a 165-centimeter-long keyboard with a single row of keys, was recently introduced by Google Japan. The new keyboard is longer than traditional ones since all the keys are in a row.

The original idea behind the Gboard Bar was to reduce the number of lines users had to scroll through to find the key they needed.

The Gboard Bar makes it so you simply need to glance across the line to find the key you need to press.

Both its form and function make the new keyboard a pleasure to use. Moreover, Google claims that it is good for your health. When using this keyboard, the user can rest their arms and legs at their sides.

Gboard Bar data files are available on a GitHub page set up by Google Japan so that anyone can build the keyboard on their own. While in theory anyone might make a Gboard Bar, Google Japan has been mum on whether or not it has really manufactured any of the gadget.

The Gboard Bar’s potential success in the market depends on whether or not its spare look appeals to consumers. A keyboard measuring 5 feet (165 centimetres) in length might be difficult to use. However, the futuristic style is attractive.

Advertisement

Also Read Gboard: Google introduces emoji reactions on messages Gboard: Google is pushing out an improved Messages app that shows iPhone...