Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL may get last Android upgrade in October

Google releases new Android updates on the first Monday of every month for Pixel phones that can use them.

The October update fixes audio-related issues and makes accessible Wi-Fi networks invisible in the network selection menu.

It may be days or weeks before all devices get this one.

It’s the first Monday of the month, so of course, there’s a new update for Pixel 4 and later devices.

When it comes to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, this should be the end of the line. According to Google’s update schedule, this is the last one that these two phones are guaranteed to get.

If you’re still using one, it might be time to upgrade, especially since a new generation of Pixels is coming out this month. How about that for good luck?

Google may send one more last update to these phones in the coming weeks; it’s done so before.

The October update fixes audio-related issues (noise aberrations during calls on wired headsets, non-working volume controls in a media player notice), and an issue that made accessible Wi-Fi networks invisible in the network selection menu.

A launcher crash when connecting to a VPN has also been fixed, as have issues with widget compatibility, playing audio from local storage, empty Quick Settings tiles, and an app drawer Work Profile toggle button that is too short.

As with most Google upgrades, it may be days or weeks before all devices get this one. The Pixel 6a gets the build number TP1A.221005.003.

