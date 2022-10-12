Google Pixel Fold could debut in early 2023

It is anticipated that the Google Pixel Fold would be released internationally in 2023.

A developer uncovered information on the foldable “Felix” smartphone in the first beta of Google’s Android 13 Quarterly Platform.

The phone will reportedly be made by Samsung using ultra-thin glass (UTG).

It is anticipated that the Google Pixel Fold would be released internationally in 2023. If leaks are true, we might be able to see the foldable pixel by the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

It’s interesting that California’s tech giant hasn’t said anything official about the foldable phone that has been talked about for a long time.

A developer has apparently uncovered information on the foldable “Felix” smartphone in the first beta of Google’s Android 13 Quarterly Platform.

Also, when asked on Twitter if the new fold was cancelled, Young said that the most up-to-date information he had was that panel shipments would continue. Young had said in the past that the US might be able to see the Pixel Fold in the spring of 2023.

In a previous report, it was said that the new Pixel might come out this year. Evan Blass, a well-known leaker, said back in August that the new Fold, which has the code name Passport, would come out earlier this year. Google didn’t talk about the Pixel Fold, though, at the same event where it showed off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Even while we don’t know what the Google Pixel Fold will be capable of, we do know that the foldable screen will reportedly be made by Samsung using ultra-thin glass (UTG). People have thought for a few years that Google has been working on the new Fold.

