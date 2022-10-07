Google Pixel Notepad foldable phone launch time tipped

Google’s first foldable phone may be called the Pixel Notepad.

Google has finally shown off its Pixel 7 flagship phones and the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch. The Pixel Tablet, which will come out in 2023, was also shown at the event.

Some Pixel fans were waiting for Google to say something about its first phone that could be folded in half.

The brand didn’t say anything about it, though. But Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has guessed when the Pixel foldable will come out.

The Pixel Foldable’s official name is unknown. An early story said it could be called the Pixel Notepad. Google’s first foldable phone will be cheaper than Samsung’s.

When does the Pixel Notepad launch? Young predicts Q1 2023 for the Pixel foldable. He didn’t share updated Pixel Tablet specs.

The Pixel Notepad (codenamed Pipit) may be smaller than the OPPO Find N foldable phone.

It may have a 64-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX787), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX386), and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera (Samsung S5K3J1). 10.8-megapixel (S5K3J1) selfie camera. It may have an 8-megapixel camera (Sony IMX355).

The Tensor chipset powers the Pixel foldable. Whether it will have last year’s Tensor SoC or the upcoming Tensor G2 is unknown.

The tablet will run Android 13. 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage are predicted.

