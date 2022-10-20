Android 13 Go is a lighter version of the OS made for low-end phones.

It will let budget devices get important updates outside of major OS updates.

Google anticipates Android 13 Go smartphones in 2023.

Android 13 was made official in August of this year, and now it’s time for the budget-friendly variant to emerge. Google is now showing off the Android 13 Go edition, which, as most of you may already know, is a lighter version of the OS made for low-end phones.

The Go editions of Android have been around for five years, and more than 250 million smartphones use the OS every month.

Most of these devices have low-end processors, a small amount of RAM, and not much storage space.

Google says that Android 13 Go is all about reliability, ease of use, and customization.

It will let budget devices get important updates outside of major OS updates for the first time through Google Play System Updates.

The Google Discover feed, seen on most Android skins’ left home screen, is finally coming to the Go edition.

It provides customised news items, weather, and more. The latest update brings Material You to cheap smartphones.

Most phones with Android 12’s Material Your design lets you match your phone’s colour scheme to your backgrounds.

It is able to leverage Google’s Monet engine to automatically determine the primary colours of your wallpapers and customise your phone accordingly.

However, it is not automatic, so you must choose from four wallpaper-selected colour palettes.

Some other significant features that are launching with Android 13 Go as well include notification permissions and app language options.

Google anticipates Android 13 Go smartphones in 2023. When current devices will update to Go is unknown.

