Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event
Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event

Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event

Articles
Advertisement
Google updates Weather, Fitbit, Phone apps before Pixel Watch event

Google Pixel Watch

Advertisement
  • Wear OS 3 smartwatches now have a new weather app.
  • The Phone app lets you use your smartwatch as a phone, whether you use Bluetooth or an LTE connection.
  • The Fitbit app for Android has finally been updated with a new user interface (UI).
Advertisement

Before the Google hardware event, some of the most important Wear OS apps that we expect to see on the Pixel Watch are getting updates.

Before the launch event for the new wearable, updates are being made to the Phone, Fitbit, and Weather apps.

Wear OS 3 smartwatches now have a new weather app. The app is very simple and only shows the weather where the user is right now.

Once permission is given, it shows weather information from weather.com, including the UV index, rain, and forecasts for the next 8 hours and then the next 5 days.

There are tiles for both “Forecast” and “UV Index,” and “Weather” and “UV Index” can be seen on two different complications.

Next, the Play Store on Wear OS now has Google’s Phone app. This will make it easier and more common to update the app.

Advertisement

The Phone app on Wear OS is what lets you use your smartwatch as a phone, whether you use Bluetooth or an LTE connection.

To make it easier to see who is calling, the UI has bigger icons and text.

The Fitbit app for Android has finally been updated with a new user interface (UI). There are now Discover, Today, and Community as the main tabs. The “Premium” tab is no longer there.

Other than that, the Play Store listing has some screenshots of Wear OS.

Also Read

WhatsApp adds a new privacy feature for Android users
WhatsApp adds a new privacy feature for Android users

WhatsApp beta lets users interact without worrying about their data. A group...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo Find N2 Flip price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan with Special Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan with Special Features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story