Before the Google hardware event, some of the most important Wear OS apps that we expect to see on the Pixel Watch are getting updates.

Before the launch event for the new wearable, updates are being made to the Phone, Fitbit, and Weather apps.

Wear OS 3 smartwatches now have a new weather app. The app is very simple and only shows the weather where the user is right now.

Once permission is given, it shows weather information from weather.com, including the UV index, rain, and forecasts for the next 8 hours and then the next 5 days.

There are tiles for both “Forecast” and “UV Index,” and “Weather” and “UV Index” can be seen on two different complications.

Next, the Play Store on Wear OS now has Google’s Phone app. This will make it easier and more common to update the app.

The Phone app on Wear OS is what lets you use your smartwatch as a phone, whether you use Bluetooth or an LTE connection.

To make it easier to see who is calling, the UI has bigger icons and text.

The Fitbit app for Android has finally been updated with a new user interface (UI). There are now Discover, Today, and Community as the main tabs. The “Premium” tab is no longer there.

Other than that, the Play Store listing has some screenshots of Wear OS.

