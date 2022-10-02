Google wants some YouTube users to pay for 4K videos

A post on Reddit shows that YouTube Premium users will only be able to stream high-resolution videos.

The firm is experimenting with this shift to determine if 4K video streaming is a good idea.

All 4K videos are hidden behind a paywall on the iOS YouTube app.

Advertisement

People are talking about how Google tries to get people to sign up for YouTube Premium. Multiple banners are being used to promote Premium, and the increase in ads that can’t be skipped that content creators can put in their videos could be seen as a low-intensity strike to get more users.

Google has now come up with a new way to force users to think about buying a premium subscription.

A post on Reddit shows that the company plans to only let YouTube Premium users stream 4K videos.

Redditor u/Ihatesmokealarms posted a screenshot of the iPhone YouTube app that showed the 2160p (4K) option was marked as “Premium” and had a “click to upgrade” guide.

Some other users in the thread have said that the same thing happened on their devices, but it seems that not all 4K videos have a paywall.

All 4K videos are hidden behind a paywall on the iOS YouTube app.

Advertisement

It is evident that Google has no current plans to restrict 4K streaming to premium users only.

Most likely, the firm is experimenting with this shift to determine if making 4K videos restricted to YouTube Premium is a good idea and how the audience would respond.

We also don’t know if Google plans to make 4K videos only available on smartphones or if the change will affect all devices that can watch YouTube videos.

Some people might be right in saying that no one uses 4K streaming on their phone, but making the high-resolution option a paid-for perk will definitely make people who watch YouTube on their TVs and computers think twice.

Also Read Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs The Infinix Note 12i has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs...