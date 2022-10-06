Google was fined $85 million for illegally tracking Android phones

Arizona’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Google in May 2020.

The suit claims that Google illegally tracked Android phones to show more relevant ads.

Google must pay $85 million, the most per user in a large-scale lawsuit.

Advertisement

Google is in big trouble again. In order to settle a lawsuit from 2020, Google has to pay Arizona $85 million. According to the lawsuit, Google was illegally tracking Android phones to show more relevant ads.

According to the most recent news, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against Google in May 2020, saying that Google violated the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by collecting location data from Android users even after they turned off their location settings.

Google employees were unsure of its privacy protections then. They agreed that it could use some tweaking so that it listens to requests from consumers not to track their data.

Google asked an Arizona judge to dismiss the case in January. Google said state law requires fraud to be linked to an ad or sale.

The judge denied the company’s request. Now, Google must pay $85 million, the most per user in a large-scale lawsuit.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in the company’s own statement, “We provide straightforward controls and auto-delete options for location data, and are always working to minimise the data we collect.” “We’re glad that this problem has been solved, and we’ll keep focusing on making useful products for our users.”

Advertisement

Google was sued for more than just this one thing. Google is being sued by attorneys general in Indiana, Texas, and Washington, DC, over similar complaints about how the company tracks users’ data.

Also Read Twitter now lets you post GIFs, pictures, and videos in one Tweet Twitter Mixed Media lets you add GIFs, images, and videos to a...