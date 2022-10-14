Honor 80 Pro Plus will have 200MP camera and 100W charging

The Honor 80 Pro+ made its public debut.

China is anticipated to launch the Honor 80 series.

Honor 80 Pro+ is the most expensive member of the Honor 80 series.

Advertisement

With the help of sources, the Honor 80 Pro+ made its public debut. According to the information, a phone with a 1.5K AMOLED display and a “flexible screen” will likely have curved sides rather than being folded. He adds that the Honor device will include a 200MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and 100W charging on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU.

This is anticipated to be the Honor 80 Pro+, the most expensive member of the Honor 80 series. Along with an Honor 80 with a Snapdragon 778G and a standard Dimensity 1080, it ought to be available.

By the end of the year, China is anticipated to launch the Honor 80 series. We’re confident that we’ll learn more about the phones.

The size of the display and battery, as well as more information regarding the other cameras, are still issues.

Also Read