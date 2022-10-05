Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan with maximum capacity of 7,000 mAh
In addition to its main 48-megapixel camera, The smartphone's 6.9-inch display boasts...
Honor released 8C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Honor 8C arrived in new, but its name wasn’t apparent. Now, it’s clear that it’s the latest product from this Chinese manufacturer and will be called Honor 8C.
The phone’s launch date in Pakistan is approaching. According to leaked information, this phone is a superbot, and Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed is one reason. Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution, making it a mid-range handset.
Its display resolution matters a lot, but Honor improved other aspects to hide 8C’s deficiency, and at this price, it’s not a major deal. Now Notch is at this price, which is fantastic news for followers of the brand because 8C has packed a lot of things in a fair price. Phone dimensions are 158.72mm high, 75.94mm wide, and 7.98mm wide for 8C.
This phone’s 1.8 GHz octa-core processor pumps power through its veins. 8C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable to 256 GB with an SD card. 8C by Honor will compete with Samsung in Pakistan with its large selection of affordable smart gadgets.
The Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|EMUI 8.2
|Dimensions
|158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
