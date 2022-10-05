Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution

Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution

The phone is reasonable is in Pakistan.

Honor 8C will compete with Samsung in Pakistan.

Honor released 8C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Honor 8C arrived in new, but its name wasn’t apparent. Now, it’s clear that it’s the latest product from this Chinese manufacturer and will be called Honor 8C.

The phone’s launch date in Pakistan is approaching. According to leaked information, this phone is a superbot, and Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed is one reason. Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution, making it a mid-range handset.

Its display resolution matters a lot, but Honor improved other aspects to hide 8C’s deficiency, and at this price, it’s not a major deal. Now Notch is at this price, which is fantastic news for followers of the brand because 8C has packed a lot of things in a fair price. Phone dimensions are 158.72mm high, 75.94mm wide, and 7.98mm wide for 8C.

This phone’s 1.8 GHz octa-core processor pumps power through its veins. 8C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable to 256 GB with an SD card. 8C by Honor will compete with Samsung in Pakistan with its large selection of affordable smart gadgets.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

The Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 158.7 x 75.9 x 7. 9 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

