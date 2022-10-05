Advertisement
  • Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution
  • Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution
  • The phone is reasonable is in Pakistan.
  • Honor 8C will compete with Samsung in Pakistan.
Honor released 8C with reasonable price in Pakistan. Honor 8C arrived in new, but its name wasn’t apparent. Now, it’s clear that it’s the latest product from this Chinese manufacturer and will be called Honor 8C.

The phone’s launch date in Pakistan is approaching. According to leaked information, this phone is a superbot, and Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed is one reason. Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520 resolution, making it a mid-range handset.

Its display resolution matters a lot, but Honor improved other aspects to hide 8C’s deficiency, and at this price, it’s not a major deal. Now Notch is at this price, which is fantastic news for followers of the brand because 8C has packed a lot of things in a fair price. Phone dimensions are 158.72mm high, 75.94mm wide, and 7.98mm wide for 8C.

This phone’s 1.8 GHz octa-core processor pumps power through its veins. 8C includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable to 256 GB with an SD card. 8C by Honor will compete with Samsung in Pakistan with its large selection of affordable smart gadgets.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

The Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

