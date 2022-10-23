Advertisement
Honor 8C price in Pakistan with with HD Plus resolution

  • Honor introduces 8C with fair price in Pakistan.
  • Promises lightning-fast charging that will make your phone ready to go in no time.
  • The device’s screen measures in at 6.26 inches, and the HD Plus resolution
Honor introduced 8C with fair price in Pakistan. Which promises lightning-fast charging that will make your phone ready to go in no time. When the Honor 8C first debuted, its identity was shrouded in mystery.

We now know, however, that it is the newest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, and that it will be called the Honor 8C. Neither the official release date nor the arrival of this phone in the Pakistani market can come soon enough.

Information on the Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed has been released, suggesting that this phone is a super bot that would usher in lightning-fast performance across the board. The device’s screen measures in at 6.26 inches, and the fact that Honor equipped the 8C with HD Plus resolution alone indicates that this phone is positioned as a mid-range offering with a resolution of 720 x 1520.

Display resolution is increasingly important, but Honor has made other improvements to make up for the 8C’s shortcomings, and the phone’s low price means that it’s not a major hindrance overall. 8C has crammed a tonne of things into a very inexpensive price, and the fact that Notch is finally available at this price is great news for the brand’s loyal following.

The phone’s height will be 158.72mm, its width will be 75.94mm, and the width of an 8C will be just 7.98mm. This phone’s 1.8 GHz clock speed is made possible by an octa-core processor that pumps power via its veins.

The 8C comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, with support for an extra SD card that can increase the built-in storage to 256 GB. It is expected that Honor’s 8C, with its vast selection of affordable smart gadgets, will give established competitors like Samsung a run for their money in Pakistan.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

The Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIEMUI 8.2
Dimensions158.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

