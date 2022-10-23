Honor 8C price in Pakistan with with HD Plus resolution

Honor introduces 8C with fair price in Pakistan.

Promises lightning-fast charging that will make your phone ready to go in no time.

The device’s screen measures in at 6.26 inches, and the HD Plus resolution

Honor introduced 8C with fair price in Pakistan. Which promises lightning-fast charging that will make your phone ready to go in no time. When the Honor 8C first debuted, its identity was shrouded in mystery.

We now know, however, that it is the newest smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, and that it will be called the Honor 8C. Neither the official release date nor the arrival of this phone in the Pakistani market can come soon enough.

Information on the Honor 8C’s ultrafast speed has been released, suggesting that this phone is a super bot that would usher in lightning-fast performance across the board. The device’s screen measures in at 6.26 inches, and the fact that Honor equipped the 8C with HD Plus resolution alone indicates that this phone is positioned as a mid-range offering with a resolution of 720 x 1520.

Display resolution is increasingly important, but Honor has made other improvements to make up for the 8C’s shortcomings, and the phone’s low price means that it’s not a major hindrance overall. 8C has crammed a tonne of things into a very inexpensive price, and the fact that Notch is finally available at this price is great news for the brand’s loyal following.

The phone’s height will be 158.72mm, its width will be 75.94mm, and the width of an 8C will be just 7.98mm. This phone’s 1.8 GHz clock speed is made possible by an octa-core processor that pumps power via its veins.

The 8C comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, with support for an extra SD card that can increase the built-in storage to 256 GB. It is expected that Honor’s 8C, with its vast selection of affordable smart gadgets, will give established competitors like Samsung a run for their money in Pakistan.

Honor 8C price in Pakistan

The Honor 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Honor 8C specs

Build OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 158.7 x 75.9 x 7. 9 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 250 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM632 Snapdragon 632 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/ 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF +2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

