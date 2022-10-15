Honor Introduces X40 GT, an Inexpensive Gaming Phone

The new Honor X40 GT focuses on high-end performance at a low price.

It has the best Qualcomm chipset from last year, which is still better than most mid-range chips from today.

It even has extra cooling features to let you play games for a long time.

Advertisement

The new Honor X40 GT gaming phone focuses on high-end performance at a low price. It has the best Qualcomm chipset from last year, which is still better than most mid-range chips from today. It even has extra cooling features to let you play games for a long time.

The new Honor X40 GT focuses on high-end performance at a low price. It has the best Qualcomm chipset from last year, which is still better than most mid-range chips from today. It even has extra cooling features to let you play games for a long time.

Even though the Honor X40 GT isn’t a real gaming phone, it looks like one. The back of the phone has a striped pattern, and the main camera is the same shade of green.

It has a tall 6.81-inch IPS LCD screen on the front with a 1080p resolution, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate for a low input delay.

The device has an 8-layer graphite cooling pad to keep temperatures from getting too high when you play games for a long time.

The main chipset here is the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 from last year, which is not as good as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 of this year but is still very good. It comes with 8 to 12 GB of RAM and only 256 GB of storage. There is no way to add more storage with a memory card slot.

Advertisement

You get Android 12 and Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 for software.

The Honor X40 GT has a simple camera setup, like most other gaming phones. It has a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP shooters for measuring depth and taking macro photos. You can record videos up to 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS.

The selfie camera has a wide-angle 16 MP (f/2.5) sensor, but it can only record 1080p video.

The 4,800 mAh battery is a little small for a gaming phone, but it can be charged quickly with 66W wired charging. If you want to power other accessories, you can also use wireless charging in the opposite direction.

In China, the Honor X40 GT starts at just $290, making it one of the most affordable phones that can play games. It will come in three colours: Racing Black, Black, and Silver.

Honor X40 GT Specs

Advertisement