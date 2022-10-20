Advertisement
Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Honor Play 40 Plus

  • The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh battery.
  • It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
  • The Honor Play 40 Plus has a 6.74-inches IPS LCD screen.
The new Honor Play 40 Plus will be available soon. The Honor Play 40 Plus Mobile Phone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and is powered by the Android 12 operating system (Magic 5.0 UI).

The Octa-core processor and MediaTek chipset are what make the smartphone work. It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the MediaTek Mali-G57 Dimensity 700 (7nm).

The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh Li-Po battery that isn’t removable and runs on Android 12.0.

Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan

Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,000/-

Honor Play 40 Plus specs

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2022, October 20
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2022, October 28
BODYDimensions167.5 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm (6.59 x 3.03 x 0.33 in)
Weight196 g (6.91 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeTFT LCD, 90Hz
Size6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, Magic UI 6.1
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERADual50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
PositioningYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 22.5W
MISCColorsBlue, Silver, Black, Purple
ModelsRKY-AN00
PriceAbout 170 EUR
