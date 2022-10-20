Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

- The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh battery.
- It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
- The Honor Play 40 Plus has a 6.74-inches IPS LCD screen.
The new Honor Play 40 Plus will be available soon. The Honor Play 40 Plus Mobile Phone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and is powered by the Android 12 operating system (Magic 5.0 UI).
The Octa-core processor and MediaTek chipset are what make the smartphone work. It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the MediaTek Mali-G57 Dimensity 700 (7nm).
The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh Li-Po battery that isn’t removable and runs on Android 12.0.
Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan
Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,000/-
Honor Play 40 Plus specs
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, October 20
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, October 28
|BODY
|Dimensions
|167.5 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm (6.59 x 3.03 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|TFT LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 22.5W