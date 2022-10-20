Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh battery.

It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The Honor Play 40 Plus has a 6.74-inches IPS LCD screen.

The new Honor Play 40 Plus will be available soon. The Honor Play 40 Plus Mobile Phone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 and is powered by the Android 12 operating system (Magic 5.0 UI).

The Octa-core processor and MediaTek chipset are what make the smartphone work. It comes with 128 GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the MediaTek Mali-G57 Dimensity 700 (7nm).

The Honor Play 40 Plus is powered by a 6000mAh Li-Po battery that isn’t removable and runs on Android 12.0.

Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan

Honor Play 40 Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,000/-

Honor Play 40 Plus specs

LAUNCH Announced 2022, October 20 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, October 28

BODY Dimensions 167.5 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm (6.59 x 3.03 x 0.33 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type TFT LCD, 90Hz Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, Magic UI 6.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE Positioning Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 22.5W

MISC Colors Blue, Silver, Black, Purple Models RKY-AN00 Price About 170 EUR