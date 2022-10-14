Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan and Specification

Advertisement
  Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan and features.

The X40 GT and the Play 6C, both powered by Snapdragon 480+, were two new phones that Honor has unveiled.

The 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD on the Honor X40 GT has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also includes an astonishing 8-layer cooling pad made of graphite, which may reduce the surface temperature of the phone by up to 1 degree Celsius. The phone has 256GB of storage, 8/12GB of RAM, and runs on the relatively outdated but still functional Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan

Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Honor X40 GT Specifications:

BASIC INFO
BrandHonor
ModelX40 GT
StatusAvailable
Release Date2022, October
BODY
Dimensions166.1 x 75.8 x 8.5 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight199.5 g (7.05 oz)
ColorsRacing Black, Black, Silver
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.81 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 144Hz
Resolutions1080 x 2388 pixels
PPI385 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Videos[email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS
Front16 MP, f/2.5
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, Magic UI 6.1
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUAdreno 660
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4800 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 66W, 90% in 30 min (advertised)
Reverse charging 5W
WirelessChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Also Read

Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution
Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution

Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520...

