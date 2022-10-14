Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan and Specification

Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan and features.

The X40 GT and the Play 6C, both powered by Snapdragon 480+, were two new phones that Honor has unveiled.

The 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD on the Honor X40 GT has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also includes an astonishing 8-layer cooling pad made of graphite, which may reduce the surface temperature of the phone by up to 1 degree Celsius. The phone has 256GB of storage, 8/12GB of RAM, and runs on the relatively outdated but still functional Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Advertisement

Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan

Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Honor X40 GT Specifications:

BASIC INFO Brand Honor Model X40 GT Status Available Release Date 2022, October BODY Dimensions 166.1 x 75.8 x 8.5 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 199.5 g (7.05 oz) Colors Racing Black, Black, Silver Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.81 inches Type IPS LCD, 144Hz Resolutions 1080 x 2388 pixels PPI 385 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G LTE 5G SA/NSA Speed HSPA, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Videos [email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS Front 16 MP, f/2.5

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12, Magic UI 6.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4800 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 66W, 90% in 30 min (advertised)

Reverse charging 5W WirelessCharging No COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes

3.5mm jack Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass

Virtual proximity sensing Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Also Read Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520...