Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan and Specification

Honor 8C price in Pakistan with 720 x 1520 resolution
Honor 8C has a 6.26-inch HD Plus display and 720 x 1520...
The X40 GT and the Play 6C, both powered by Snapdragon 480+, were two new phones that Honor has unveiled.
The 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD on the Honor X40 GT has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also includes an astonishing 8-layer cooling pad made of graphite, which may reduce the surface temperature of the phone by up to 1 degree Celsius. The phone has 256GB of storage, 8/12GB of RAM, and runs on the relatively outdated but still functional Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Honor X40 GT Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Honor
|Model
|X40 GT
|Status
|Available
|Release Date
|2022, October
|BODY
|Dimensions
|166.1 x 75.8 x 8.5 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|199.5 g (7.05 oz)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Black, Silver
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 144Hz
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|PPI
|385 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 66W, 90% in 30 min (advertised)
Reverse charging 5W
|WirelessCharging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.