Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan & gaming performance

Huawei revealed Honor 7X with reasonable price in Pakistan. specs reveal a twin camera arrangement on the back. This device was listed before, but its name wasn’t clear. Now, another source has confirmed the Huawei Honor 7X. Huawei’s Honor 7X has a dual camera configuration with 12 MP RGB and monochrome sensors. In Huawei Honor 7X’s photos, black and white reveal black’s intensity. 5.93-inch diagonal IPS matrix displays FHD on the phone’s face. Honor 7X by Huawei comes with homegrown mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 659 and 2.36 GHz Octa core processor. Cortex A53 monitors the phone’s performance. For such a capable gadget, Mali G72 MP4 handles gaming on Huawei 7X. 3 GB RAM allows multitasking. Huawei Honor’s 7X comes in two distinct storage sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB. Now you can choose. 3340 mAh battery powers Huawei Honor 7X. Emotion UI 5.1 flavours Android v7.0 Nougat.
Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan
The Honor 7X retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
Huawei Honor 7X specs
NETWORK
Technology
GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G Bands
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G Bands
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands
LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)