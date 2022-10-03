Advertisement
  • Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan & gaming performance
  • Huawei’s Honor 7X has a dual camera configuration with 12 MP RGB
  • 5.93-inch diagonal IPS matrix displays FHD on the phone’s face.
  • The phone price affordable in Pakistan.
Huawei revealed Honor 7X with reasonable price in Pakistan. specs reveal a twin camera arrangement on the back. This device was listed before, but its name wasn’t clear. Now, another source has confirmed the Huawei Honor 7X. Huawei’s Honor 7X has a dual camera configuration with 12 MP RGB and monochrome sensors. In Huawei Honor 7X’s photos, black and white reveal black’s intensity. 5.93-inch diagonal IPS matrix displays FHD on the phone’s face. Honor 7X by Huawei comes with homegrown mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 659 and 2.36 GHz Octa core processor. Cortex A53 monitors the phone’s performance. For such a capable gadget, Mali G72 MP4 handles gaming on Huawei 7X. 3 GB RAM allows multitasking. Huawei Honor’s 7X comes in two distinct storage sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB. Now you can choose. 3340 mAh battery powers Huawei Honor 7X. Emotion UI 5.1 flavours Android v7.0 Nougat.

Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan

The Honor 7X retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Huawei Honor 7X specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
BODY
Dimensions156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (6.16 x 2.96 x 0.30 in)
Weight165 g (5.82 oz)
BuildFront glass, aluminum body
SimHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeLTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.93 inches, 90.7 cm2 (~77.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~407 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Others
  • EMUI 5.1
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 7.0 (Nougat)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 659
CPUOcta-core (4×2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-T830 MP2
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L21) or 32/64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L22) or 32/64 GB, 3/4 GB RAM (L24)
CAMERA
PrimaryDual: 16 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.9″, 1.25µm) + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP (f/2.0, 27mm), 1080p
SOUND
Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • – DTS audio
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player
  • – MP4/H.265 player
  • – Document viewer
  • – Photo/video editor
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery
Others
  • Stand-by: Up to 647 h (3G)
  • Talk time: Up to 21 h (3G)
MISC
ColorsBlack, Blue, Gold, Red, Gray

