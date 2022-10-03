Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan & gaming performance

Huawei’s Honor 7X has a dual camera configuration with 12 MP RGB

Huawei revealed Honor 7X with reasonable price in Pakistan. specs reveal a twin camera arrangement on the back. This device was listed before, but its name wasn’t clear. Now, another source has confirmed the Huawei Honor 7X. Huawei’s Honor 7X has a dual camera configuration with 12 MP RGB and monochrome sensors. In Huawei Honor 7X’s photos, black and white reveal black’s intensity. 5.93-inch diagonal IPS matrix displays FHD on the phone’s face. Honor 7X by Huawei comes with homegrown mid-range HiSilicon Kirin 659 and 2.36 GHz Octa core processor. Cortex A53 monitors the phone’s performance. For such a capable gadget, Mali G72 MP4 handles gaming on Huawei 7X. 3 GB RAM allows multitasking. Huawei Honor’s 7X comes in two distinct storage sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB. Now you can choose. 3340 mAh battery powers Huawei Honor 7X. Emotion UI 5.1 flavours Android v7.0 Nougat.

Huawei Honor 7X price in Pakistan

The Honor 7X retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Huawei Honor 7X specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Advertisement BODY Dimensions 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm (6.16 x 2.96 x 0.30 in) Weight 165 g (5.82 oz) Build Front glass, aluminum body Sim Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Advertisement DISPLAY Type LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.93 inches, 90.7 cm2 (~77.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~407 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Others EMUI 5.1 Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 7.0 (Nougat) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 659 CPU Octa-core (4×2.36 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-T830 MP2 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L21) or 32/64 GB, 4 GB RAM (L22) or 32/64 GB, 3/4 GB RAM (L24) CAMERA Primary Dual: 16 MP (f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.9″, 1.25µm) + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 8 MP (f/2.0, 27mm), 1080p SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others – DTS audio

Advertisement – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0 Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 Others – MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player

– MP4/H.265 player

– Document viewer

– Photo/video editor Advertisement Advertisement BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery Others Advertisement Stand-by: Up to 647 h (3G)

Type Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery Others Advertisement Stand-by: Up to 647 h (3G)

Talk time: Up to 21 h (3G) MISC Colors Black, Blue, Gold, Red, Gray