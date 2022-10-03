Advertisement
  Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & features
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & features.

A variant of the Huawei Mate 30 5G is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. It will shortly be introduced in Pakistan. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and a Kirin 990 chip set.

Along with a dual front camera arrangement, the handset has a quad rear camera setup. The phone will be offered in a variety of hues.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 209,999.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10
Dimensions160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4mm
Weight198 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Orange, Forest Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G76 MP16
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3, HDR10
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W

 

