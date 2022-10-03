Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30...
A variant of the Huawei Mate 30 5G is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. It will shortly be introduced in Pakistan. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and a Kirin 990 chip set.
Along with a dual front camera arrangement, the handset has a quad rear camera setup. The phone will be offered in a variety of hues.
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 209,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Emerald Green, Orange, Forest Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3, HDR10
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS3.0
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 40 MP, f/1.6, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), 1/1.54″, PDAF + 3D TOF camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, (wide) + 3D TOF camera, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 6), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W, Fast wireless charging 27W
