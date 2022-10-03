Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style
Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Advertisement
  • Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan.
  • Nova 3i has a metal body, two cameras, and a fingerprint sensor.
  • It is the first mid-range phone to launch with AI capabilities due to its 12nm Kirin 710 CPU.
Advertisement

Huawei  introduced Nova 3i with reasonable price in Pakistan. The price is not too much high according to its specs. The new Huawei Nova 3i has a revolutionary camera and processor. Huawei’s Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 3i will emerge this year with minor changes to become a hit. Novelty isn’t criticized. Huawei’s Nova 3i has a metal body, two cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. The phone’s 6.3-inch screen is borrowed from its sister.

Huawei Nova 3i’s resolution is 1080 x 2340, thus Notch remains. IPS panels will ensure a beautiful colour gradient. Huawei Nova 3i will be the first mid-range phone to launch with AI capabilities due to its 12nm Kirin 710 CPU. Huawei Nova’s 3i now has A73 cortical cores instead of A53. GPU performance of the phone will change because the graphical processor changed along with the chipset. Nova 3i’s graphical processor will boost the phone’s graphical performance. AI boosted the phone’s camera. Back camera of Huawei Nova 3i is 16 MP + 2 MP lens, while front 24 MP basic cam is backed up by 2 MP camera. All four cameras of the phone will elevate photography to a whole new level.

Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 3i  price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Huawei Nova 3i specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 2(1900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
SpeedHSPA, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
BODY
Dimensions157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.96 x 0.30 in)
Weight169 g (5.96 oz)
SimHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
Others
  • – EMUI 8.2
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 8.1 (Oreo)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710
CPUOcta-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal64/128 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
Advertisement
CAMERA
PrimaryDual: 16 MP (f/2.2, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor), LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
SecondaryDual: 24 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor)
Advertisement
SOUND
Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Advertisement
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
BrowserHTML5
Others
    Advertisement
  • – Battery charging 10W
  • – MP4/H.264 player
  • – MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player
  • – Document viewer
  • – Photo/video editor
  • Advertisement
Advertisement
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery
Advertisement
MISC
ColorsBlack, Pearl White, Iris Purple

Also Read

Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan with rear-mounted fingerprint reader
Tecno Spark 8c Price In Pakistan with rear-mounted fingerprint reader

Tecno released the Spark 8C with affordable price in Pakistan. Tecno Spark...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Apple starts production of iPhone 15 prototypes in china
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story