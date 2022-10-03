Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan.

Huawei introduced Nova 3i with reasonable price in Pakistan. The price is not too much high according to its specs. The new Huawei Nova 3i has a revolutionary camera and processor. Huawei’s Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 3i will emerge this year with minor changes to become a hit. Novelty isn’t criticized. Huawei’s Nova 3i has a metal body, two cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. The phone’s 6.3-inch screen is borrowed from its sister.

Huawei Nova 3i’s resolution is 1080 x 2340, thus Notch remains. IPS panels will ensure a beautiful colour gradient. Huawei Nova 3i will be the first mid-range phone to launch with AI capabilities due to its 12nm Kirin 710 CPU. Huawei Nova’s 3i now has A73 cortical cores instead of A53. GPU performance of the phone will change because the graphical processor changed along with the chipset. Nova 3i’s graphical processor will boost the phone’s graphical performance. AI boosted the phone’s camera. Back camera of Huawei Nova 3i is 16 MP + 2 MP lens, while front 24 MP basic cam is backed up by 2 MP camera. All four cameras of the phone will elevate photography to a whole new level.

Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 3i price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Huawei Nova 3i specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 2(1900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

BODY Dimensions 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.96 x 0.30 in) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) Sim Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.3 inches, 97.4 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Others – EMUI 8.2 PLATFORM OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 MEMORY Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Internal 64/128 GB, 4/6 GB RAM CAMERA Primary Dual: 16 MP (f/2.2, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor), LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary Dual: 24 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) SOUND Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 Others – Battery charging 10W

– MP4/H.264 player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player

– Document viewer

– Photo/video editor

– MP4/H.264 player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player

– Document viewer

– Photo/video editor

BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 3340 mAh battery

MISC Colors Black, Pearl White, Iris Purple