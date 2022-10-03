Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan.
Huawei introduced Nova 3i with reasonable price in Pakistan. The price is not too much high according to its specs. The new Huawei Nova 3i has a revolutionary camera and processor. Huawei’s Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price in Pakistan. Huawei Nova 3i will emerge this year with minor changes to become a hit. Novelty isn’t criticized. Huawei’s Nova 3i has a metal body, two cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. The phone’s 6.3-inch screen is borrowed from its sister.
Huawei Nova 3i’s resolution is 1080 x 2340, thus Notch remains. IPS panels will ensure a beautiful colour gradient. Huawei Nova 3i will be the first mid-range phone to launch with AI capabilities due to its 12nm Kirin 710 CPU. Huawei Nova’s 3i now has A73 cortical cores instead of A53. GPU performance of the phone will change because the graphical processor changed along with the chipset. Nova 3i’s graphical processor will boost the phone’s graphical performance. AI boosted the phone’s camera. Back camera of Huawei Nova 3i is 16 MP + 2 MP lens, while front 24 MP basic cam is backed up by 2 MP camera. All four cameras of the phone will elevate photography to a whole new level.