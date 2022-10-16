Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei P20 Pro Price in Pakistan The Huawei P20 Pro is Huawei's...
Huawei released P30 Lite with affordable price in Pakistan. It is the best phone for salaried class. which is a completely original and appealing gadget with many new features and enhancements.
Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a triple camera on its backside, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 from the house of Samsung. Now Huawei’s P30 Lite is also going to come with the same type of camera which is going to improve the quality of the camera result.
As we all know that this brand has a good reputation, and Huawei Lite is going to ensure that they continue to receive praise for their products. Huawei P30 Lite’s display consists of a 6.15-inch display with a U-shaped notch containing a single selfie camera packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that will improve P30 Lite by Huawei photography and produce better image results every time.
The Hi-Silicon chip will be paired with an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is Kirin 710, which is new to the market and has a strong reputation among the smartphones that are already available on the global market.
The Huawei P30 Lite features 4 GB of RAM, and a second variation of this new gadget is scheduled to appear shortly after the Lite model. Not only does the Huawei P30 Lite have 128 GB of internal storage to store all the information and media in a single location, but it also includes an SD card slot in case this storage is insufficient.
The Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm
|Weight
|159 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Peacock blue, Midnight black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.15 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.