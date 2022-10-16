Advertisement
Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P30 Lite

  • Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a triple camera on its backside.
  • The Hi-Silicon chip will be paired with an octa-core processor.
  • Second variation of this new gadget is scheduled to appear shortly after the Lite model.
Huawei released P30 Lite with affordable price in Pakistan. It is the best phone for salaried class. which is a completely original and appealing gadget with many new features and enhancements.

Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a triple camera on its backside, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 from the house of Samsung. Now Huawei’s P30 Lite is also going to come with the same type of camera which is going to improve the quality of the camera result.

As we all know that this brand has a good reputation, and Huawei Lite is going to ensure that they continue to receive praise for their products. Huawei P30 Lite’s display consists of a 6.15-inch display with a U-shaped notch containing a single selfie camera packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that will improve P30 Lite by Huawei photography and produce better image results every time.

The Hi-Silicon chip will be paired with an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is Kirin 710, which is new to the market and has a strong reputation among the smartphones that are already available on the global market.

The Huawei P30 Lite features 4 GB of RAM, and a second variation of this new gadget is scheduled to appear shortly after the Lite model. Not only does the Huawei P30 Lite have 128 GB of internal storage to store all the information and media in a single location, but it also includes an SD card slot in case this storage is insufficient.

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan

The Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Huawei P30 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.1
Dimensions152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm
Weight159 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPeacock blue, Midnight black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.15 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front32 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh
– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W

