Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a triple camera on its backside.

The Hi-Silicon chip will be paired with an octa-core processor.

Second variation of this new gadget is scheduled to appear shortly after the Lite model.

Huawei released P30 Lite with affordable price in Pakistan. It is the best phone for salaried class. which is a completely original and appealing gadget with many new features and enhancements.

Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a triple camera on its backside, just like the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 from the house of Samsung. Now Huawei’s P30 Lite is also going to come with the same type of camera which is going to improve the quality of the camera result.

As we all know that this brand has a good reputation, and Huawei Lite is going to ensure that they continue to receive praise for their products. Huawei P30 Lite’s display consists of a 6.15-inch display with a U-shaped notch containing a single selfie camera packed with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that will improve P30 Lite by Huawei photography and produce better image results every time.

The Hi-Silicon chip will be paired with an octa-core processor, and the P30 Lite’s chipset is Kirin 710, which is new to the market and has a strong reputation among the smartphones that are already available on the global market.

The Huawei P30 Lite features 4 GB of RAM, and a second variation of this new gadget is scheduled to appear shortly after the Lite model. Not only does the Huawei P30 Lite have 128 GB of internal storage to store all the information and media in a single location, but it also includes an SD card slot in case this storage is insufficient.

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan

The Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Huawei P30 Lite specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4mm Weight 159 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Peacock blue, Midnight black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.15 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2312 Pixels (~415 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 24 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3340 mAh – Fast battery charging 9V /2A 18W

