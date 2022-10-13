Advertisement
Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei Y7

  • The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device.
  • All angles of the Y7's HD display are clear.
  • The Y7 includes 2 GB of RAM and an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics and gaming.
Huawei introduced the Y7, a budget phone that will be more expensive than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device.

They designed the Huawei Smart Y7 to beat its competitors and generate large amounts of money from global markets.

The Huawei Y7’s 5.5-inch screen is larger than its siblings. All angles of the Y7’s HD display are clear. AMOLED is more common than IPS.

Y7 will be inexpensive. All components, including the 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, are supported by the Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.

The Y7 includes 2 GB of RAM and an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics and gaming. built-in memory of 16 GB, expandable to 256 GB.

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs 28,500/-

Huawei Y7 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.0 Nougat
UIEMUI 5.1
Dimensions153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim (Nano-SIM)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

