Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei introduced the Y7, a budget phone that will be more expensive than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device.

They designed the Huawei Smart Y7 to beat its competitors and generate large amounts of money from global markets.

The Huawei Y7’s 5.5-inch screen is larger than its siblings. All angles of the Y7’s HD display are clear. AMOLED is more common than IPS.

Y7 will be inexpensive. All components, including the 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, are supported by the Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.

The Y7 includes 2 GB of RAM and an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics and gaming. built-in memory of 16 GB, expandable to 256 GB.

Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs 28,500/-

Huawei Y7 specs

Build OS Android v7.0 Nougat UI EMUI 5.1 Dimensions 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim (Nano-SIM) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI) Memory Built-in 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

