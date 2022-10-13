Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei introduced the Y7, a budget phone that will be more expensive than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a current, inexpensive, high-quality device.
They designed the Huawei Smart Y7 to beat its competitors and generate large amounts of money from global markets.
The Huawei Y7’s 5.5-inch screen is larger than its siblings. All angles of the Y7’s HD display are clear. AMOLED is more common than IPS.
Y7 will be inexpensive. All components, including the 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, are supported by the Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.
The Y7 includes 2 GB of RAM and an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics and gaming. built-in memory of 16 GB, expandable to 256 GB.
The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs 28,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.0 Nougat
|UI
|EMUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim (Nano-SIM)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
