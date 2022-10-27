Huawei Y7 Price in Pakistan with IPS technology

Advertisement
  • Huawei Y7 is the best option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.
  • Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display legible from any angle.
  • Y7 has octa-core processor running at 1.4 GHz and 2 GB of RAM.
Huawei released Y7 with fair price in Pakistan. Although it belongs to Huawei’s budget lineup. At this time, the Huawei Y7 is the best option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.

On their official website, this Chinese manufacturer suddenly introduced a midrange product. Since Huawei is well aware of the plethora of competitors in this price bracket, the business has built the Huawei smart Y7 in such a way that it will give its rivals a run for their money while bringing in massive sums of money from markets around the world.

The Huawei Y7 looks like its other smartphones in terms of layout, but its 5.5-inch screen makes it the largest in the family. Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display legible from any angle.

IPS technology has recently risen in popularity due to its lower cost compared to AMOLED displays. That the device won’t cost an arm and a leg means that Y7 is within reach. All of Y7’s components, including its octa-core processor running at 1.4 GHz and its cortex A53 energy and performance monitor, are boarded using a Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.

The Adreno 505 GPU is in charge of visuals and gives you a better gaming experience, while the Y7 has 2 GB of RAM for seamless switching between apps. There’s 16 GB of storage space available initially, and you can add up to 256 GB more if you need it. You’ll have to give up your second SIM card if you want to add more storage space to the newest Huawei Y7, as it doesn’t have a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Huawei Y7 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,000/-

Huawei Y7 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.0 Nougat
UIEMUI 5.1
Dimensions153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim (Nano-SIM)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


