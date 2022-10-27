Huawei Y7 Price in Pakistan with IPS technology

Huawei Y7 is the best option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.

Huawei released Y7 with fair price in Pakistan. Although it belongs to Huawei’s budget lineup. At this time, the Huawei Y7 is the best option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.

On their official website, this Chinese manufacturer suddenly introduced a midrange product. Since Huawei is well aware of the plethora of competitors in this price bracket, the business has built the Huawei smart Y7 in such a way that it will give its rivals a run for their money while bringing in massive sums of money from markets around the world.

The Huawei Y7 looks like its other smartphones in terms of layout, but its 5.5-inch screen makes it the largest in the family. Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display legible from any angle.

IPS technology has recently risen in popularity due to its lower cost compared to AMOLED displays. That the device won’t cost an arm and a leg means that Y7 is within reach. All of Y7’s components, including its octa-core processor running at 1.4 GHz and its cortex A53 energy and performance monitor, are boarded using a Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.

The Adreno 505 GPU is in charge of visuals and gives you a better gaming experience, while the Y7 has 2 GB of RAM for seamless switching between apps. There’s 16 GB of storage space available initially, and you can add up to 256 GB more if you need it. You’ll have to give up your second SIM card if you want to add more storage space to the newest Huawei Y7, as it doesn’t have a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Huawei Y7 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,000/-

Huawei Y7 specs

Build OS Android v7.0 Nougat UI EMUI 5.1 Dimensions 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim (Nano-SIM) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI) Memory Built-in 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

