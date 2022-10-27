Huawei Y7 Price in Pakistan with IPS technology

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & special features
Huawei released Y7 with fair price in Pakistan. Although it belongs to Huawei’s budget lineup. At this time, the Huawei Y7 is the best option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank.
On their official website, this Chinese manufacturer suddenly introduced a midrange product. Since Huawei is well aware of the plethora of competitors in this price bracket, the business has built the Huawei smart Y7 in such a way that it will give its rivals a run for their money while bringing in massive sums of money from markets around the world.
The Huawei Y7 looks like its other smartphones in terms of layout, but its 5.5-inch screen makes it the largest in the family. Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display legible from any angle.
IPS technology has recently risen in popularity due to its lower cost compared to AMOLED displays. That the device won’t cost an arm and a leg means that Y7 is within reach. All of Y7’s components, including its octa-core processor running at 1.4 GHz and its cortex A53 energy and performance monitor, are boarded using a Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.
The Adreno 505 GPU is in charge of visuals and gives you a better gaming experience, while the Y7 has 2 GB of RAM for seamless switching between apps. There’s 16 GB of storage space available initially, and you can add up to 256 GB more if you need it. You’ll have to give up your second SIM card if you want to add more storage space to the newest Huawei Y7, as it doesn’t have a dedicated micro SD card slot.
The Huawei Y7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.0 Nougat
|UI
|EMUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim (Nano-SIM)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
