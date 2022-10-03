Huawei Y7 Prime Price In Pakistan with classic style

Huawei Y7 Prime is a champion smartphone with lots of fresh and interesting features.

The best Huawei affordable phone in Pakistan with respect to your salary.

It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Huawei introduced Y7 Prime series with affordable price in Pakistan. The best Huawei phone in cheaper rate. Huawei Y7 Prime has rounded corners for a solid grip. Huawei’s Y7 Prime is available in Black and Aurora Blue. Its display has a new design, and the water drop notch looks good. Huawei Y7 Prime’s display has 1520 x 720 pixels, which shows accurate colors. Huawei’s Y7 Prime has a 6.26-inch IPS matrix display, which is nearly ideal. Huawei Prime is a champion smartphone with lots of fresh and interesting features that Samsung didn’t include in majority of its smartphones. Huawei Y7’s Prime front and back cameras have AI that can identify moods, click photos based on expressions, and edit them. Y7 Prime’s battery-saving programme uses AI to detect battery drain and reduce background app usage. Prime 2019 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU boosts performance.

Huawei Y7 Prime Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 Prime in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Huawei Y7 Prime specs

NETWORK

Technology GSM/ HSPA/ LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands LTE Speed HSPA, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

BODY Dimensions 158.92 x 76.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 168 g Sim Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI) Multitouch Yes Protection – EMUI 8.2 PLATFORM OS Android V8.1 Oreo Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 506 MEMORY Card slot microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Internal 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM CAMERA Primary Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Video 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Others – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Proximity Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5 BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery MISC Colors Aurora Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Red