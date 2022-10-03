Huawei Y7 Prime Price In Pakistan with classic style

Advertisement
  • Huawei Y7 Prime is a champion smartphone with lots of fresh and interesting features.
  • The best Huawei affordable phone in Pakistan with respect to your salary.
  • It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Huawei introduced Y7 Prime series with affordable price in Pakistan. The best Huawei phone in cheaper rate. Huawei Y7 Prime  has rounded corners for a solid grip. Huawei’s Y7 Prime is available in Black and Aurora Blue. Its display has a new design, and the water drop notch looks good. Huawei Y7 Prime’s display has 1520 x 720 pixels, which shows accurate colors. Huawei’s Y7 Prime  has a 6.26-inch IPS matrix display, which is nearly ideal. Huawei Prime is a champion smartphone with lots of fresh and interesting features that Samsung didn’t include in majority of its smartphones. Huawei Y7’s Prime  front and back cameras have AI that can identify moods, click photos based on expressions, and edit them. Y7 Prime’s battery-saving programme uses AI to detect battery drain and reduce background app usage. Prime 2019 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU boosts performance.

Huawei Y7 Prime Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 Prime in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Huawei Y7 Prime specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM/ HSPA/ LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandsLTE
SpeedHSPA, LTE
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
BODY
Dimensions158.92 x 76.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight168 g
SimHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MultitouchYes
Protection– EMUI 8.2
PLATFORM
OSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
ChipsetQualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
CPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
GPUAdreno 506
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
Internal32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CAMERA
PrimaryDual 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Video16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
FEATURES
SensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Proximity
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
BrowserHTML5
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsAurora Purple, Midnight Black, Coral Red

Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style
Huawei Nova 3i Price In Pakistan with more power & more style

Nova 3i will offer superior style and functionality at a low price...

