Huawei Y7 Prime Price In Pakistan with classic style

Huawei introduced Y7 Prime series with affordable price in Pakistan. The best Huawei phone in cheaper rate. Huawei Y7 Prime has rounded corners for a solid grip. Huawei’s Y7 Prime is available in Black and Aurora Blue. Its display has a new design, and the water drop notch looks good. Huawei Y7 Prime’s display has 1520 x 720 pixels, which shows accurate colors. Huawei’s Y7 Prime has a 6.26-inch IPS matrix display, which is nearly ideal. Huawei Prime is a champion smartphone with lots of fresh and interesting features that Samsung didn’t include in majority of its smartphones. Huawei Y7’s Prime front and back cameras have AI that can identify moods, click photos based on expressions, and edit them. Y7 Prime’s battery-saving programme uses AI to detect battery drain and reduce background app usage. Prime 2019 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and its Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU boosts performance.