Huawei y9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Huawei P30 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Huawei P30 Lite is a new and innovative device that has a...
The Huawei Y9 2019 is available in the market. The top-tier Y series smartphone is made by a Chinese corporation named Huawei.
The phone’s display is 6.5 inches wide. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage capacity.
The phone has a front-facing camera and a back-facing camera. It is powered by Android 8.1. (Oreo).
The Y9 2019’s front screen, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, is advantageous since it is more detailed.
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
