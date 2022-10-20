Huawei y9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Huawei y9 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is available in the market. The top-tier Y series smartphone is made by a Chinese corporation named Huawei.

The phone’s display is 6.5 inches wide. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage capacity.

The phone has a front-facing camera and a back-facing camera. It is powered by Android 8.1. (Oreo).

The Y9 2019’s front screen, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, is advantageous since it is more detailed.

Huawei Y9 Price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm Weight 197 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Emerald Green , Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front Pop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

