Huawei y9 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • Huawei y9 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is available in the market. The top-tier Y series smartphone is made by a Chinese corporation named Huawei.

The phone’s display is 6.5 inches wide. It has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage capacity.

The phone has a front-facing camera and a back-facing camera. It is powered by Android 8.1. (Oreo).

The Y9 2019’s front screen, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, is advantageous since it is more detailed.

Huawei Y9 Price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is RS. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 mm
Weight197 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsEmerald Green, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) ( uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
FrontPop-up (motorized) 16 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

