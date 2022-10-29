Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of
Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
Huawei released Y9a with fair price in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one of the latest chipsets, an Octa-core processor. The next Huawei Y9a smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM to ensure the seamless operation of the device’s applications.
The upcoming Huawei Y9a will be a high-end gadget, as evidenced by its large amount of random access memory. It’s too soon to tell if the smartphone will come in further models. The Huawei snappy Y9a packs 128 GB of storage space within.
The phone’s internal memory can accommodate all of your data without a hitch. The gadget will have a storage expansion slot that can be used to add more space to the device’s internal memory. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will feature a powerful quad camera configuration, and it will be facilitated by Huawei.
The primary sensor will have 64 megapixels, but the secondary and tertiary sensors are yet hidden. The front-facing camera on the Y9a is 16 megapixels in resolution and comes with a plethora of settings for professional-grade selfies.
The capacitive LTPS IPS LCD panel measures in at 6.563 inches. The Y9a’s screen resolution is 1080 x 2400, making it a “full HD plus” device. It has a massive battery with 4300 mAh capacity.
This battery is powerful enough to keep the Huawei Y9a operating for a very long time. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will be installed for your safety. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will pose a serious challenge to upcoming Samsung models.
The Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 40W
