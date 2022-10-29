Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one of the latest chipsets, an Octa-core processor.

Huawei released Y9a with fair price in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one of the latest chipsets, an Octa-core processor. The next Huawei Y9a smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM to ensure the seamless operation of the device’s applications.

The upcoming Huawei Y9a will be a high-end gadget, as evidenced by its large amount of random access memory. It’s too soon to tell if the smartphone will come in further models. The Huawei snappy Y9a packs 128 GB of storage space within.

The phone’s internal memory can accommodate all of your data without a hitch. The gadget will have a storage expansion slot that can be used to add more space to the device’s internal memory. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will feature a powerful quad camera configuration, and it will be facilitated by Huawei.

The primary sensor will have 64 megapixels, but the secondary and tertiary sensors are yet hidden. The front-facing camera on the Y9a is 16 megapixels in resolution and comes with a plethora of settings for professional-grade selfies.

The capacitive LTPS IPS LCD panel measures in at 6.563 inches. The Y9a’s screen resolution is 1080 x 2400, making it a “full HD plus” device. It has a massive battery with 4300 mAh capacity.

This battery is powerful enough to keep the Huawei Y9a operating for a very long time. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will be installed for your safety. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will pose a serious challenge to upcoming Samsung models.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Huawei Y9a specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging 40W

