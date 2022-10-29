Advertisement
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan with full HD plus resolution

Huawei released Y9a with fair price in Pakistan. The Huawei Y9a phone will have lightning-fast processing speeds thanks to one of the latest chipsets, an Octa-core processor. The next Huawei Y9a smartphone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM to ensure the seamless operation of the device’s applications.

The upcoming Huawei Y9a will be a high-end gadget, as evidenced by its large amount of random access memory. It’s too soon to tell if the smartphone will come in further models. The Huawei snappy Y9a packs 128 GB of storage space within.

The phone’s internal memory can accommodate all of your data without a hitch. The gadget will have a storage expansion slot that can be used to add more space to the device’s internal memory. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will feature a powerful quad camera configuration, and it will be facilitated by Huawei.

The primary sensor will have 64 megapixels, but the secondary and tertiary sensors are yet hidden. The front-facing camera on the Y9a is 16 megapixels in resolution and comes with a plethora of settings for professional-grade selfies.

The capacitive LTPS IPS LCD panel measures in at 6.563 inches. The Y9a’s screen resolution is 1080 x 2400, making it a “full HD plus” device. It has a massive battery with 4300 mAh capacity.

This battery is powerful enough to keep the Huawei Y9a operating for a very long time. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will be installed for your safety. Huawei’s upcoming Y9a will pose a serious challenge to upcoming Samsung models.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Huawei Y9a specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions163.5 x 76.5 x 8.95 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Space Silver, Sakura Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera), f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 40W

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


