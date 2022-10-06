Images and renders of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have surfaced online.

The S23 will have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and wider aspect ratios, similar to the Z Fold4.

Samsung is also reportedly basing its entry-level Galaxy A14 phone on the S23.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, some high-quality renders of the next Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus surfaced online. At the time, there were pros and cons to both smartphone designs. Now that pictures of plain S23 cases are making their way around the internet, these renders look pretty good.

The covers show that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 has kept the same power button and volume rocker layout as its predecessor. It also plans to get rid of the camera bump so that the Galaxy S23 looks cleaner and more streamlined. The three cameras will be set up in a way that is similar to the Z Fold4.

Unlike last year’s S22, the camera units on this year’s S22 stand out more, are placed separately, and stick straight out of the frame without a hump. Even though the renders show a new look, the front of the S23 will still have Samsung’s familiar shape.

Specs for Samsung’s newest Galaxy models have been leaking out, and the plain old S23 appears to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display up front. All of the S23 phones in the line will have slightly wider aspect ratios, like the S23, which measures 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6. Because of this, the bezels may also look a little bit thicker. But you won’t be able to see these changes with your own eyes.

As for hardware, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 gets its juice from either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Exynos 2300 chipset. The phone will charge with a 25-Watt adapter and a 3900mAh battery, which is 5% more than the last generation.

According to render leaks from yesterday, Samsung is also basing the design of its entry-level Galaxy A14 on that of the Galaxy S23. This makes today’s leaks even more likely to be true. As the launch of Samsung’s next flagship line of phones gets closer, more and more facts should come out. And we’ll keep you up to date on everything that’s going on. So keep watching.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy S23 price in Pakistan & specs The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be a high-end smartphone. It has a...