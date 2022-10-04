Improved direct messages for Android users of Twitter

The company has also reworked and rebuilt the back end to make it faster and better at scrolling.

It has also changed the way messages are written and how the app forwards tweets.

All of these features have been available on iOS.

The Twitter app for Android phones has hardly changed throughout the years. Even though the social media company has a lot of users, the same interface for years was pretty boring, and the company finally got it.

After the OS team did an internal review, Twitter realised that the DMs on its Android app really need to be changed. With the new changes, users would be able to reach DMs through a more visually appealing interface.

Twitter said that it wants to give its users a more consistent and smooth experience, and this update will help the company do that.

As can be seen in the screenshot, the app’s message display has been given a more polished appearance by replacing the square speech bubbles with round ones and adding a text box at the bottom.

Less stuff is in the inbox now. The message request view now has a “X” button next to each request, making it easier to delete them.

Actually, that's not the only thing that's been fixed up in the app.

Twitter has never paid much attention to Android, but all of these features have been available on iOS and the web for most of the year. Adding new features and making changes to the app will make it more appealing and draw more people to it.

