Indian hackers target Pakistani embassies

An APT group from India was involved in targeting Pakistani embassies.

Confucius gang disseminates its software by sending phishing emails.

Cyberattack malware is meant to steal files and spy on victims.

Advertisement

Here, it is credibly learned that an Indian cyber team is going after Pakistani embassies worldwide.

In response to threat information from Avast CERT that an APT group from India was involved in targeting Pakistani embassies in several nations, including Brunei, Nepal, Argentina, and Azerbaijan between March and June 2022, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) has issued an advisory.

In the dossier, it is claimed that the Confucius gang disseminates its software by sending phishing emails with PDF attachments that contain links to phishing websites. These websites masqueraded as official government portals and offered download links for harmful papers that were password-protected. This is carried out in order to maintain the data encrypted and stop static AV scanners from picking them up.

Cyberattack malware is meant to steal files and spy on victims. The regulator’s Avast CERT detected malicious papers with various names connected to current affairs. Microsoft’s object-oriented programming (OOP) language was utilized by the ATP group to drop new infection stages through the inclusion of malicious macros in documents.

Additionally, it has been shown that the macros drop a number of other malware families, including QuasarRAT, a bespoke C++-written RAT, trojan downloaders, and file thieves.

On addition to training staff members in phishing, social engineering, and incident response protocols, PTA CERT has asked that government representatives provide ongoing security monitoring of vital infrastructure, services, and websites.

Advertisement

Additionally, it cautioned against putting seductive content and unreliable links in the email. The authorities also advised employees to report any suspicious email addresses to their respective businesses and to use caution while working with file extensions like.xlsx,.xls, pdf, doc, docx,.exe,.msi,.vb, and others.

Also Read Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & full specs The Infinix Note 11 has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of...