Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Hot 10 will be available on the market.
  • The phone will be powered by a 5,200 mAh battery.
  • The screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 6.6 inches and has a 720 x 1640 resolution.
Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 10 will be available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which is often found in mid-range smartphones, will power the Inifinix Hot 10.

The Inifinix Hot 10 has 64 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is enough to store enough data for daily use.

The phone will be powered by a 5,200 mAh battery. The screen on the Inifinix Hot 10 is 6.6 inches and has a 720 x 1640 resolution.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

 

Also Read

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The phone's screen is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme 10 4G Launches Officially with Helio G99 SoC & Extremely Affordable Price
Realme 10 4G Launches Officially with Helio G99 SoC & Extremely Affordable Price
Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story