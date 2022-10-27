Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10

Advertisement
  • The Inifinix Hot 10 has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery.

The Inifinix Hot 10 smartphone will be available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is often found in midrange smartphones, will run the Inifinix Hot 10.

Advertisement

The Inifinix Hot 10 can store 64 gigabytes of data, which is enough for a day’s worth of data.

The device will get its power from a 5,200 mAh battery. The Inifinix Hot 10 has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1640.

Also Read

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Zero X Pro has an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080...

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicro-USB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
WhatsApp will soon include pinned messages & call shortcuts
WhatsApp will soon include pinned messages & call shortcuts
Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story