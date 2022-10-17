Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 11 2022

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be available on the market. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be an affordable mobile phone.

This phone is fast because it has a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also has the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.

The new phone will have a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features550 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Next Story