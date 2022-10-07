Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11

Advertisement
  • Infinix, a Chinese company, is putting out a new smartphone in its Hot series.
  • The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a budget-friendly smartphone.
  • It has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution and a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Infinix is coming out with a new smartphone called the Hot 11. It will be a new mode in 2022. Infinix, a Chinese company, is putting out a new smartphone in its Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a budget-friendly smartphone.

This smartphone has a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it speedy.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also has a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU under the hood.

The upcoming smartphone sports a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursAurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc T610 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features550 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme 10 4G Launches Officially with Helio G99 SoC & Extremely Affordable Price
Realme 10 4G Launches Officially with Helio G99 SoC & Extremely Affordable Price
Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story