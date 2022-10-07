Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix, a Chinese company, is putting out a new smartphone in its Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a budget-friendly smartphone.

It has a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution and a 5000 mAh battery.

This smartphone has a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it speedy.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a budget-friendly smartphone.

This smartphone has a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it speedy.

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also has a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU under the hood.

The upcoming smartphone sports a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Infinix Hot 11 2022 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Aurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc T610 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 550 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom , Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

