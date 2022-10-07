Infinix Hot 11 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix is coming out with a new smartphone called the Hot 11. It will be a new mode in 2022. Infinix, a Chinese company, is putting out a new smartphone in its Hot series.
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a budget-friendly smartphone.
This smartphone has a Unisoc T610 (12 nm) chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it speedy.
The Infinix Hot 11 2022 also has a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU under the hood.
The upcoming smartphone sports a 6.7-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408-pixel resolution. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Infinix Hot 11 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 76.6 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Aurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc T610 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|550 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side monted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Surround Sound, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
