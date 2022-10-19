Advertisement
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Infinix Hot 11

The Infinix Hot 11 is a budget smartphone. The video demonstrates the great features and body design of this phone. The gadget can be easily discovered in the market to experience the features of the Infinix Hot 11.

This smartphone contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine within the phone, making it extremely quick, and a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Additionally, the Hot 11 from Infinix has a Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone has a large 6.6-inch screen and offers full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user. The Infinix Hot 11 has the most up-to-date IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for giving great results.

The massive RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes will be matched with this device. The Hot 11 from Infinix has a CPU and RAM capacity that indicate it will allow users to quickly complete tasks on the handset. The smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough to store a lot of useful information.

A triple camera configuration is included with the Infinix 11. The smartphone includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Infinix Hot S 11 has an LED flashlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone’s selfie camera will have an 8 megapixel resolution.

This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. This Hot 11 is giving a tough time to its rivals, including Samsung and others.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
