Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The back of the phone has a quad camera system.

The Tecno Spark 6 is powered up with the Mediatech Helio G70 processor

The Infinix Hot 11 is a budget smartphone. The video demonstrates the great features and body design of this phone. The gadget can be easily discovered in the market to experience the features of the Infinix Hot 11.

This smartphone contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine within the phone, making it extremely quick, and a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Additionally, the Hot 11 from Infinix has a Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone has a large 6.6-inch screen and offers full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user. The Infinix Hot 11 has the most up-to-date IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for giving great results.

The massive RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes will be matched with this device. The Hot 11 from Infinix has a CPU and RAM capacity that indicate it will allow users to quickly complete tasks on the handset. The smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough to store a lot of useful information.

A triple camera configuration is included with the Infinix 11. The smartphone includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Infinix Hot S 11 has an LED flashlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone’s selfie camera will have an 8 megapixel resolution.

This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. This Hot 11 is giving a tough time to its rivals, including Samsung and others.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh

