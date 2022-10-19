Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan and specifications

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Tecno Spark 6 smartphone includes 4 gigabytes of RAM. The back...
The Infinix Hot 11 is a budget smartphone. The video demonstrates the great features and body design of this phone. The gadget can be easily discovered in the market to experience the features of the Infinix Hot 11.
This smartphone contains a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core engine within the phone, making it extremely quick, and a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Chipset to give it extra power. Additionally, the Hot 11 from Infinix has a Mali-G52 GPU.
The smartphone has a large 6.6-inch screen and offers full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels to the user. The Infinix Hot 11 has the most up-to-date IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is known for giving great results.
The massive RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes will be matched with this device. The Hot 11 from Infinix has a CPU and RAM capacity that indicate it will allow users to quickly complete tasks on the handset. The smartphone has 64 gigabytes of storage space on the inside, which is more than enough to store a lot of useful information.
A triple camera configuration is included with the Infinix 11. The smartphone includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The Infinix Hot S 11 has an LED flashlight to help the main sensor take pictures. The phone’s selfie camera will have an 8 megapixel resolution.
This smartphone has a sensor installed on the back to guard against data loss. The Infinix Hot 11’s 5200 mAh battery allows for all-day use by the user. This Hot 11 is giving a tough time to its rivals, including Samsung and others.
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.