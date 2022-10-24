Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

New Hot 20 phone from Infinix will be available for sale soon. The next smartphone will be a high-end model and a member of the company’s Hot line.

Because of its potent Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, the Infinix Hot 20 is extremely quick.

Additionally, this phone contains a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, also known as a graphics processing unit.

The smartphone’s screen measures 6.8 inches and features a full HD (1080 x 2460 pixel) resolution.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 Specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sonic Black, Legend White, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

