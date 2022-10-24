Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Features
Infinix hot 9 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Helio P22 processor...
New Hot 20 phone from Infinix will be available for sale soon. The next smartphone will be a high-end model and a member of the company’s Hot line.
Because of its potent Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor, the Infinix Hot 20 is extremely quick.
Additionally, this phone contains a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, also known as a graphics processing unit.
The smartphone’s screen measures 6.8 inches and features a full HD (1080 x 2460 pixel) resolution.
A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
Infinix Hot 20 Price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.7 x 77.4 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sonic Black, Legend White, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.