Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 20

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Hot 20 has a 6.8-inch screen and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.
  • It also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for the graphics processing unit.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Infinix will release a new Hot 20 phone on the market soon. The upcoming smartphone will be a high-end model from the company’s Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit, is also in this phone.

The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which makes it full HD.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps), 5Gcapable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the name of the new phone...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story