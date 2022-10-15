Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Infinix Hot 20 has a 6.8-inch screen and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

Infinix will release a new Hot 20 phone on the market soon. The upcoming smartphone will be a high-end model from the company’s Hot series.

The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.4 GHz.

The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for graphics processing unit, is also in this phone.

The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which makes it full HD.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/- Infinix Hot 20 specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps), 5Gcapable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 18W, Reverse charging 5W

