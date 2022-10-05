Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Infinix Hot 20

Infinix will put a new Hot 20 phone on the market soon. The upcoming smartphone will be part of the company’s Hot series and will be a high-end model.

The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.4 GHz.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for the graphics processing unit.

The screen size of the smartphone is 6.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, making it full HD.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 710
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~394 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps), 5Gcapable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

