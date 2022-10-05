Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & features
The new Infinix Note 12i is thinner and lighter by 0.5 mm...
Infinix will put a new Hot 20 phone on the market soon. The upcoming smartphone will be part of the company’s Hot series and will be a high-end model.
The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.4 GHz.
This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for the graphics processing unit.
The screen size of the smartphone is 6.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, making it full HD.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 710
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps), 5Gcapable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.