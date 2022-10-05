Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan & specs

This phone will be part of the Hot 20 series and will be a high-end model.

Infinix will put a new Hot 20 phone on the market soon. The upcoming smartphone will be part of the company’s Hot series and will be a high-end model.

The Infinix Hot 20 is very fast because it has a powerful Mediatek Dimensity 710 chipset and an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.4 GHz.

This phone also has a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, which stands for the graphics processing unit.

The screen size of the smartphone is 6.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, making it full HD.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Infinix Hot 20 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 710 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~394 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom , Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps), 5Gcapable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

