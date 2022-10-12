Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core processor and runs at 1.8GHz.

It has 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 8 will cost less and have 4GB of RAM. This phone is in the middle of the price range, and it has almost all of the same features as the standard model.

The phone will be more expensive than the one it replaces. The Mediatek Helio P22 processor in the Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core and runs at 1.8GHz.

Phones in the middle price range also use this. The Infinix Hot 8 4 GB in Pakistan is attractive, especially since it has a full HD+ screen.

The aspect ratio is 20:9. The screen will still have the same layout, and the hole for the selfie camera will look like a drop of water.

Infinix Hot 8 specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey , Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Advertisement