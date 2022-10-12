Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specs
The new Oppo F19 phone has a 6.43-inch screen The Oppo F19...
The Infinix Hot 8 will cost less and have 4GB of RAM. This phone is in the middle of the price range, and it has almost all of the same features as the standard model.
The phone will be more expensive than the one it replaces. The Mediatek Helio P22 processor in the Infinix Hot 8 4GB has an octa-core and runs at 1.8GHz.
Phones in the middle price range also use this. The Infinix Hot 8 4 GB in Pakistan is attractive, especially since it has a full HD+ screen.
The aspect ratio is 20:9. The screen will still have the same layout, and the hole for the selfie camera will look like a drop of water.
The phone has 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM.
Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
