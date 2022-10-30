Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Note 10 is currently available in the market. The phone’s has a MediaTek Helio G85 Infinix Note 10 processor. The Infinix Note 10 is more potent thanks to its Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The 7.0-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on the smartphone is extremely huge. It offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460. The GPU is a Mali-G76 MC4, and the screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone has 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most allowed, so it operate quite quickly.

Your data is limitless thanks to the 64/128GB of built-in storage on the Infinix Note 10. Three cameras are on the phone’s rear. The primary sensor on the phone is 48, 2, and 2 megapixels.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

