Edition: English
Edition: English

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features

  • Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Infinix Note 10 is currently available in the market. The phone’s has a MediaTek Helio G85 Infinix Note 10 processor. The Infinix Note 10 is more potent thanks to its Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The 7.0-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on the smartphone is extremely huge. It offers a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460. The GPU is a Mali-G76 MC4, and the screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Advertisement

The smartphone has 4 or 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most allowed, so it operate quite quickly.

Your data is limitless thanks to the 64/128GB of built-in storage on the Infinix Note 10. Three cameras are on the phone’s rear. The primary sensor on the phone is 48, 2, and 2 megapixels.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Note 12 Pro is being made by Infinix. Infinix Note 12 Pro...

