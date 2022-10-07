Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Infinix Note 11 has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

It will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel screen.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Inifinix Note 11 smartphone will be available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G88, a new chip for smartphones, will power this phone (12nm).

This phone has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

This new phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel screen. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Infinix Note 11 specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 650 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

