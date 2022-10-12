Advertisement
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 11

  • The Infinix Note 11 will be a phone in the middle of the market.
  • It will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel screen.
  • This phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88.
The Infinix Note 11 will be available on the market. The Infinix Note 11 will be a phone in the middle of the market.

This phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88, which is a new smartphone chipset (12nm).

This phone has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

This new phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2460-pixel screen.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 28,999/-

Infinix Note 11 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCelestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features650 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
