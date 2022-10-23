Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs

A Chinese company is putting out a new phone in its Note series.

The Infinix Note 11 will be a middle-of-the-road phone.

It will have a full-HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2460 pixels and a size of 6.7 inches. Advertisement

The Infinix Note 11 smartphone will be available on the market.

The MediaTek Helio G88, a new chip for smartphones, will power this phone (12nm).

This phone has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.0 GHz.

This new phone will have a full-HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2460 pixels and a size of 6.7 inches.