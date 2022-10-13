Infinix note 12 Price and features

Infinix note 12 Price and specifications.

The market offers the Infinix Note 12 smartphone. The Infinix Note series is aimed for the middle class. The Infinix note 12 price in USD is $ 177/.

The MediaTek Helio G96 processor powers the new phone.

This powerful chipset is included with the Infinix Note 12 phone. This makes it possible for it to provide consumers high-end performance. A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor is another feature of this phone.

The 6.7-inch screen on the Infinix Note 12 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity.

Infinix note 12 Price in Pakistan

Infinix note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,499.

Infinix note 12 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

