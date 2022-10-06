Advertisement
  Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 12

  • The Infinix Note 12 also has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.
  • The MediaTek Helio G96 CPU will be inside the new phone.
  • A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The new Infinix Note 12 smartphone will be available on the market. The Infinix Note line is made for people in the middle class.

The MediaTek Helio G96 CPU will be inside the new phone.

This powerful chipset will be built into the Infinix Note 12 smartphone. This will allow it to offer high-end performance to customers. This phone also has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The screen on the Infinix Note 12 is 6.7 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursForce Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Smart Technology Y21 will be available on the market. The Vivo...

