Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Note 12 Pro is being made by Infinix. Infinix Note 12 Pro is a new high-end smartphone. The phone is very fast because it has a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz.
This smartphone’s GPU is Arm Mali G57. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Infinix Note 12 has a popular AMOLED display.
The Note 12 Pro from Infinix has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly.
The smartphone has 128GB of storage that can hold a lot of things, and it also has a microSD card slot. There are three cameras on the back of the Infinix 12 Pro.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.
BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|7.8 mm thickness
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+5GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint(side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Monster Game Kit, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 58,999) Price in USD: $NA
