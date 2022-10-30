Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Note 12 Pro is being made by Infinix. Infinix Note 12 Pro is a new high-end smartphone. The phone is very fast because it has a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz.

This smartphone’s GPU is Arm Mali G57. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Infinix Note 12 has a popular AMOLED display.

The Note 12 Pro from Infinix has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly.

The smartphone has 128GB of storage that can hold a lot of things, and it also has a microSD card slot. There are three cameras on the back of the Infinix 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications:

UILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 7.8 mm thickness Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+5GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint(side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Monster Game Kit, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

Advertisement

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 58,999) Price in USD: $NA Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan with HD + screen quality Infinix launched Note 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone's pricing...