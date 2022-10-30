Advertisement
  • Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Note 12 Pro is being made by Infinix. Infinix Note 12 Pro is a new high-end smartphone. The phone is very fast because it has a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.2 GHz.

This smartphone’s GPU is Arm Mali G57. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Infinix Note 12 has a popular AMOLED display.

The Note 12 Pro from Infinix has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly.

The smartphone has 128GB of storage that can hold a lot of things, and it also has a microSD card slot. There are three cameras on the back of the Infinix 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications:

UILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions7.8 mm thickness
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+5GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMain108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint(side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraMonster Game Kit, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 58,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Also Read

Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan with HD + screen quality
Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan with HD + screen quality

Infinix launched Note 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. The phone's pricing...

 

