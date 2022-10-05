Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & features

Instagram added more ads, including in your profile feed
The new phone from Infinix is called the Note 12i 2022. The phone runs on a Mediatek Helio G85(12nm) chipset and has an Octa-Core processor.
The AMOLED screen on the Infinix Note 12i 2022 is 6.7 inches and runs at 60Hz.
Either 4GB or 6GB of data can fit on the phone.
This phone is thinner and lighter by 0.5 mm compared to the Note 12i (188 grammes vs. 198 grams).
The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side, six-layer cooling, and two speakers that work with DTS. There are 3.5mm headphone jacks and USB-C ports.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio G85 SoC
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
