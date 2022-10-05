Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & features

The new Infinix Note 12i is thinner and lighter by 0.5 mm compared to the previous model.

The new phone from Infinix is called the Note 12i 2022. The phone runs on a Mediatek Helio G85(12nm) chipset and has an Octa-Core processor.

The AMOLED screen on the Infinix Note 12i 2022 is 6.7 inches and runs at 60Hz.

Either 4GB or 6GB of data can fit on the phone.

This phone is thinner and lighter by 0.5 mm compared to the Note 12i (188 grammes vs. 198 grams).

The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side, six-layer cooling, and two speakers that work with DTS. There are 3.5mm headphone jacks and USB-C ports.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 12i 2022 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions N/A Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio G85 SoC GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

