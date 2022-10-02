Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 12i 2022

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 12i has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Advertisement

Infinix has released a new smartphone called Note 12i 2022. This gadget is MediaTek’s Helio G85. The phone goes through a lot of research and development to make sure it has the best features for working and playing at the same time.

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz.

The phone can hold either 4GB of data or 6GB of data.

This phone is 0.5 mm slimmer and lighter than the Note 12i (188 grammes vs. 198 grams).

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, six-layer cooling, and two DTS-enabled speakers. 3.5mm headphones and USB-C ports are included.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 12i 2022 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
DimensionsN/A
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHelio G85 SoC
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast Charging 33W

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo Reno 9 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story