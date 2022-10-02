Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch screen and runs an octa-core processor....
Infinix has released a new smartphone called Note 12i 2022. This gadget is MediaTek’s Helio G85. The phone goes through a lot of research and development to make sure it has the best features for working and playing at the same time.
The Infinix Note 12i 2022 has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz.
The phone can hold either 4GB of data or 6GB of data.
This phone is 0.5 mm slimmer and lighter than the Note 12i (188 grammes vs. 198 grams).
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, six-layer cooling, and two DTS-enabled speakers. 3.5mm headphones and USB-C ports are included.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio G85 SoC
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.