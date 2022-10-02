Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Note 12i has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz.

Infinix has released a new smartphone called Note 12i 2022. This gadget is MediaTek’s Helio G85. The phone goes through a lot of research and development to make sure it has the best features for working and playing at the same time.

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that runs at 60Hz.

The phone can hold either 4GB of data or 6GB of data.

This phone is 0.5 mm slimmer and lighter than the Note 12i (188 grammes vs. 198 grams).

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, six-layer cooling, and two DTS-enabled speakers. 3.5mm headphones and USB-C ports are included.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 12i 2022 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12i price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 12i 2022 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions N/A Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio G85 SoC GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W

