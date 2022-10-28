Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan with HD + screen quality

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Note 12 also has an Octa-Core processor with a speed...
Infinix launched Note 8 with reasonable price in Pakistan. It is the company’s newest smartphone. The Mediatek G-series processor is what powers the device. The phone’s pricing and features make it a reasonable buy, and it’s a powerful gadget that can hold its own against popular brands like Samsung and Huawei.
The new Infinix Note 8 is a premium model compared to the previous model because it includes 6GB of RAM. The RAM on this device is very potent, allowing the Infinix Note 8 to perform at a very high level.
In terms of construction, the polycarbonate plastic exterior is a standout feature. The smartphone has an IPS LCD display that measures 6.95 inches and can display 720 by 1640 pixels.
The Infinix Note 8 features an HD+ display with a pixel density of 258 PPI and a dual-hole notch at the top through which you can access the device’s dual front-facing cameras. The MediaTek Helio G80 chipset will power Infinix’s forthcoming Note 8.
The smartphone is powered by dual 2.0 GHz Cortex A75 processors, and its graphics processor is a Mali-G52 MC2. The Infinix 8 features a quad camera array at its back. The primary camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, while the secondary camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels, the third has a resolution of 12 megapixels, and the fourth has a resolution of 12 megapixels; all four are dedicated to AI.
Both of the Infinix Note 8’s front-facing cameras are capable of filming video at 1080p @ 30 frames per second and have resolutions of 16 megapixels and 2 megapixels, respectively. The Infinix Note 8 runs Android 10 and includes 128 GB of internal storage.
Additionally, your data is protected with a fingerprint sensor located on the side of the smartphone. The new Note 8 is equipped with a Li-Po 5200 mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging at 18W.
The Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|175.3 x 78.8 x 9 mm
|Weight
|214 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.0 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
