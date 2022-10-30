Advertisement
Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Smart 5 is one of Infinix’s most current smartphones. 32 GB of internal storage and 2/3 GB of RAM are included in the phone.

The basic Infinix Smart 5 smartphone is appropriate for basic tasks. When engaging in demanding activities, such as playing games, the phone hangs.

Helio A20’s chipset is relatively slow, yet it lacks enough RAM to support multitasking.

The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has the capacity to last for more than a day.

The Infinix Smart 5’s design is not particularly innovative. Numerous smartphones have a fingerprint reader on the back and a teardrop notch. This design is completely illogical, despite the fact that some people could like it.

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

