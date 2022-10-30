Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Smart 5 is one of Infinix’s most current smartphones. 32 GB of internal storage and 2/3 GB of RAM are included in the phone.

The basic Infinix Smart 5 smartphone is appropriate for basic tasks. When engaging in demanding activities, such as playing games, the phone hangs.

Helio A20’s chipset is relatively slow, yet it lacks enough RAM to support multitasking.

The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has the capacity to last for more than a day.

The Infinix Smart 5’s design is not particularly innovative. Numerous smartphones have a fingerprint reader on the back and a teardrop notch. This design is completely illogical, despite the fact that some people could like it.

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

