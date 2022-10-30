Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Features
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and specifications. Infinix Note 10 is...
The Smart 5 is one of Infinix’s most current smartphones. 32 GB of internal storage and 2/3 GB of RAM are included in the phone.
The basic Infinix Smart 5 smartphone is appropriate for basic tasks. When engaging in demanding activities, such as playing games, the phone hangs.
Helio A20’s chipset is relatively slow, yet it lacks enough RAM to support multitasking.
The 5000 mAh battery on the phone has the capacity to last for more than a day.
The Infinix Smart 5’s design is not particularly innovative. Numerous smartphones have a fingerprint reader on the back and a teardrop notch. This design is completely illogical, despite the fact that some people could like it.
Infinix Smart 5 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
