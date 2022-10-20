Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan with 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Smart 5A will boast a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1640 pixels.
  • MediaTek’s Helio smartphone chipset will provide the juice for this high-end mid-range phone.
  • Infinix introduced Smart 5A with cheapest price in Pakistan.
Infinix introduced Smart 5A with cheapest price in Pakistan. The upcoming device will be physically larger than competing smartphones. The Infinix Smart 5A is a brand-new smartphone from Infinix. MediaTek’s Helio smartphone chipset will provide the juice.

Based on the chipset, it sounds like this will be a high-end mid-range phone. The upcoming Infinix Smart 5A is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and will launch with Android 11 preinstalled.

The Infinix Smart 5A will boast a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1640 pixels, thus customers may expect a high quality image on the device. The next Infinix Smart 5A will have 2 GB of RAM, making it capable of running even the most demanding graphics-intensive games with ease and greatly improving its multitasking capabilities.

The Infinix 5A’s 32 GB of built-in storage is sufficient for archiving large amounts of data, and the phone also boasts a slot that can accommodate microSD cards with up to 256 GB of storage. Unlike its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 5A will include a dual camera.

The primary camera on the phone will be 13 megapixels, while the secondary camera will be 2 megapixels. The main sensor can take photos with the help of an LED flash. The phone will include a 5 megapixel front-facing camera.

The Infinix Smart 5A is equipped with a fingerprint reader in the back to prevent its contents from being accessed by an unauthorized party. The next smartphone has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh and supports 10W quick charging, allowing for a full day of use. The Smart 5As are intended to rival Samsung’s midrange offerings.

Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,999/-

Infinix Smart 5A specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

