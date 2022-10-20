Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan with 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen

The Infinix Smart 5A will boast a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1640 pixels.

MediaTek’s Helio smartphone chipset will provide the juice for this high-end mid-range phone.

Infinix introduced Smart 5A with cheapest price in Pakistan.

Based on the chipset, it sounds like this will be a high-end mid-range phone. The upcoming Infinix Smart 5A is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and will launch with Android 11 preinstalled.

The Infinix Smart 5A will boast a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1640 pixels, thus customers may expect a high quality image on the device. The next Infinix Smart 5A will have 2 GB of RAM, making it capable of running even the most demanding graphics-intensive games with ease and greatly improving its multitasking capabilities.

The Infinix 5A’s 32 GB of built-in storage is sufficient for archiving large amounts of data, and the phone also boasts a slot that can accommodate microSD cards with up to 256 GB of storage. Unlike its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 5A will include a dual camera.

The primary camera on the phone will be 13 megapixels, while the secondary camera will be 2 megapixels. The main sensor can take photos with the help of an LED flash. The phone will include a 5 megapixel front-facing camera.

The Infinix Smart 5A is equipped with a fingerprint reader in the back to prevent its contents from being accessed by an unauthorized party. The next smartphone has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh and supports 10W quick charging, allowing for a full day of use. The Smart 5As are intended to rival Samsung’s midrange offerings.

Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,999/-

Infinix Smart 5A specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

