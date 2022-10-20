Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan with 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen

The Infinix Zero is the company’s first 5G smartphone
Infinix introduced Smart 5A with cheapest price in Pakistan. The upcoming device will be physically larger than competing smartphones. The Infinix Smart 5A is a brand-new smartphone from Infinix. MediaTek’s Helio smartphone chipset will provide the juice.
Based on the chipset, it sounds like this will be a high-end mid-range phone. The upcoming Infinix Smart 5A is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and will launch with Android 11 preinstalled.
The Infinix Smart 5A will boast a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 by 1640 pixels, thus customers may expect a high quality image on the device. The next Infinix Smart 5A will have 2 GB of RAM, making it capable of running even the most demanding graphics-intensive games with ease and greatly improving its multitasking capabilities.
The Infinix 5A’s 32 GB of built-in storage is sufficient for archiving large amounts of data, and the phone also boasts a slot that can accommodate microSD cards with up to 256 GB of storage. Unlike its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 5A will include a dual camera.
The primary camera on the phone will be 13 megapixels, while the secondary camera will be 2 megapixels. The main sensor can take photos with the help of an LED flash. The phone will include a 5 megapixel front-facing camera.
The Infinix Smart 5A is equipped with a fingerprint reader in the back to prevent its contents from being accessed by an unauthorized party. The next smartphone has a powerful battery of 5,000mAh and supports 10W quick charging, allowing for a full day of use. The Smart 5As are intended to rival Samsung’s midrange offerings.
The Infinix Smart 5A price in Pakistan is Rs. 14,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
